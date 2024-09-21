QUASA Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $163,464.69 and $1,078.58 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,363.98 or 0.99996730 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008072 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000040 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

