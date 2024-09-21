Thunder Brawl One Day Volume Tops $664,428.92 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $664,428.92 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03035909 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $842,776.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

