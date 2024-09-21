NXM (NXM) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,363.98 or 0.99996730 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008072 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00058622 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

