Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2265 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
PBP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.94. 11,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,526. The company has a market cap of $102.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $22.99.
About Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF
