Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

HIYS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Company Profile

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

