Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
HIYS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Select ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.