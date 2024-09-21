Boston Research & Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,241 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.49 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.96.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

