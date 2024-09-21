Cronos (CRO) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and approximately $7.13 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0876 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00043784 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

