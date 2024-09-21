Acala Token Price Reaches $0.0658 on Major Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0658 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $71.04 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008956 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001120 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,245.78 or 0.99922450 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008042 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06371269 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $4,897,255.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.