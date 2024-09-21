Anyswap (ANY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $77.31 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 37.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 37.3% against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $77.31 million and approximately $98.54 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $4.15 or 0.00006560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.04621718 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $56.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

