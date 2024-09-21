PayPal USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $704.99 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $704.99 million and approximately $20.16 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 705,039,393 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 705,039,392.799493. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.9999313 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $32,067,483.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

