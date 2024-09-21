Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Hits $2,573.51 on Top Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,573.51 or 0.04065912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $25.09 billion and $16.39 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,747,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,748,893.31743759. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,539.82773771 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $29,190,438.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

