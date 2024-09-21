Centrifuge (CFG) One Day Volume Hits $1.12 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $20.87 million and $1.12 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 553,093,603 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

