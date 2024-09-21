HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $324,550.07 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008956 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001120 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,245.78 or 0.99922450 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008042 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047122 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $234,916.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.