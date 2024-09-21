Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,490,446,000 after buying an additional 1,008,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after acquiring an additional 457,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,905,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,922,223,000 after purchasing an additional 736,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after purchasing an additional 407,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $266.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total value of $1,079,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,223,020.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total value of $1,079,568.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,020.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,576 shares of company stock valued at $16,957,573. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

