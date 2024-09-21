MetisDAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.81 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $36.72 or 0.00058061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $218.72 million and $4.81 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 36.2154416 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $17,495,398.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

