MetaMUI One Day Volume Tops $544,442.87 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $19.37 million and $544,442.87 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

