Qubic (QUBIC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.03 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, Qubic has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Qubic has a market capitalization of $203.72 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.00263221 BTC.

Qubic Profile

Qubic’s genesis date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 114,480,560,672,078 coins and its circulating supply is 112,546,976,413,437 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 114,480,560,672,078 with 112,546,976,413,437 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000176 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,514,702.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/."

