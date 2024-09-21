Gravity (G) Trading 6.5% Higher This Week

Gravity (G) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a market cap of $276.61 million and approximately $12.67 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gravity Token Profile

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. The official website for Gravity is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03751057 USD and is down -5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $19,251,975.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

