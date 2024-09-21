Conflux Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Conflux has a market cap of $659.40 million and approximately $20.03 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,245.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.16 or 0.00542593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00105558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.00279698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00031997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00078308 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,045,370,009 coins and its circulating supply is 4,432,859,210 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,045,111,565.13 with 4,432,611,542.82 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14548829 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $22,637,234.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

