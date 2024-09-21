LayerZero Price Reaches $4.34 on Exchanges (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. LayerZero has a total market cap of $477.75 million and $154.85 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.34 or 0.00006867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LayerZero has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero launched on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 4.11614234 USD and is down -7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $180,669,725.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

