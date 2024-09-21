Lista DAO (LISTA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33.50 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. Lista DAO has a total market capitalization of $75.79 million and approximately $33.50 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lista DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lista DAO has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.00263221 BTC.

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,273,429 tokens. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 183,278,280.4138993 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.35989126 USD and is down -7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $7,576,558.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

