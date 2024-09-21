Governance OHM (GOHM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $4,153.03 or 0.06577166 BTC on popular exchanges. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $8,698.40 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
