Omni Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.01 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Omni Network token can now be bought for $8.89 or 0.00014050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omni Network has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $122.57 million and approximately $13.01 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Omni Network

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,794,003 tokens. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,150,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 8.4836875 USD and is down -7.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $15,597,552.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

