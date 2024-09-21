Aion Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Aion has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $910,730.64 and $102.20 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00073492 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00020062 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007068 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,294.67 or 0.39994614 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

