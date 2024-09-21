CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Down 0.2% This Week

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $44.04 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

