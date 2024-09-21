Radio Caca Price Up 10.6% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $60.14 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,653,438,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

