Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Price Performance
PBTP remained flat at $25.63 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,343 shares. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19.
About Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF
