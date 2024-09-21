Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PBTP remained flat at $25.63 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,343 shares. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19.

About Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

