Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on September 27th

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3239 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.84. 34,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $480.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

