Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1614 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ICLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.77. 67,338 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67.
About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF
