Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on September 27th

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.92. 26,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

