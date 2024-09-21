Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRREF traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.36. 2,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$5.39 and a 52-week high of C$7.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.61.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

