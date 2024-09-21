Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 27th

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Stock Performance
BATS BLKC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.60.
About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF
