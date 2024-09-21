Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0352 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IVRA remained flat at $16.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

