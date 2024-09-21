Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) to Issue Dividend of $0.51 on October 2nd

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5091 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 36,205 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.47. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81.
Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Company Profile
