Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF stock remained flat at $25.31 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
