Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2024

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF stock remained flat at $25.31 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.