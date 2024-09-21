Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4078 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Cambria Trinity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Cambria Trinity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

TRTY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,417 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.43.

About Cambria Trinity ETF

The Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds with exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

