Arista Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,275 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $167.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.81. The company has a market cap of $465.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $173.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,246,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,610,402 shares of company stock valued at $230,556,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

