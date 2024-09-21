TPG Advisors LLC Invests $4.70 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.0% of TPG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after buying an additional 1,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,898,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,358,000 after purchasing an additional 146,201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

