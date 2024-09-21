Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.37 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $7.34 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00043803 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

