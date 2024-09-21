Quantum Price Up 0% Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $35.95 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008952 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,230.19 or 0.99976299 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008024 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $35.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

