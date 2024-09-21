XYO (XYO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $274,457.07

XYO (XYO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. XYO has a market cap of $62.85 million and $274,457.07 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008952 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,230.19 or 0.99976299 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008024 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00464327 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $445,973.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

