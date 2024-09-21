Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $93.66 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,495 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.13% of CME Group worth $93,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 515.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.73.

CME Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $213.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.53. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

