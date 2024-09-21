Ieq Capital LLC Buys 851 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $244.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.