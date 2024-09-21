Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 249.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,315,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507,322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $183,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,964,738 shares of company stock worth $400,732,195. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $27.88 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

