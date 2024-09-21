Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,432 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Definitive Healthcare worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DH. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 31.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth $127,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $530.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.33. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 156.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

