Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,738,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,140 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $173,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $62.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.