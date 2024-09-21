Gravity (G) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Gravity (G) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $275.88 million and approximately $13.31 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gravity has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gravity

Gravity’s launch date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. Gravity’s official website is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03751057 USD and is down -5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $19,251,975.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

