Aion (AION) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.35

Aion (AION) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $884,463.64 and $19.35 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00073748 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007072 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,693.55 or 0.39088603 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.