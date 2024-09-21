LayerZero One Day Trading Volume Reaches $157.95 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. LayerZero has a market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $157.95 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LayerZero has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for about $4.41 or 0.00006977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s genesis date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 4.11614234 USD and is down -7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $180,669,725.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

