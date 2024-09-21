Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $250.30 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Threshold has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $250.30 million and approximately $16.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008931 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,145.30 or 0.99955715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008063 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00057730 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02449413 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $26,732,632.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.